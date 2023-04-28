LARRY KUDLOW: McCarthy’s Debt Ceiling Victory Turns the Tables on Biden. “President Biden has been prattling on for weeks and months, saying he won’t negotiate until the House Republicans come up with a budget. Well, they just did, and it’s going to force him to the negotiating table sooner than he and his minions think. Speaker McCarthy notched an enormous victory by passing a debt ceiling bill that would lift the federal borrowing allowance by $1.5 trillion over the next year in return for nearly $5 trillion of deficit reduction over the next 10 years. This changes the political fiscal game — completely.”

