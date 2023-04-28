THE NEW SPACE RACE: China to establish organization to coordinate international moon base. “Wu noted that CNSA has signed cooperation agreements or letters of intent with a number of countries and international bodies, including Russia, Argentina, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil since unveiling the first ILRS road map 2021, South China Morning Post reported.”
