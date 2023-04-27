WHAT TO DO WHEN THE MOB TARGETS YOU. My colleague Mike Allen discusses the Chronicle of Higher Ed’s feature piece on what happened to Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Junot Díaz after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct in front of a crowd at an academic conference. This was seized upon by the usual suspects: BuzzFeed led the auto-da-fe, with the Washington Post, NPR, Vox, and CNN not far behind, and so the mobbing began, with more and more accusations coming out of the woodwork, most of them simply wrong.

So what do you do when you’re the Diaz of the moment? 5 tips: 1) Expect moral disorientation. 2) Don’t apologize. 3) To the mob, your personal life is political. 4) Realize facts don’t matter to the mobbers. 5) You need to get help. This may seem obvious when you’re not at the center of it, but actually following these is tough when you are. Mike has more at the link. If you know someone who’s going through this, they could really use these tips.