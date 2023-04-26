HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: A majority of colleges have dropped SAT requirements, Matt Yglesias has an interesting theory why. “Over at his Substack site, Matt Yglesias says this argument, that the SATs test for wealth is not completely wrong but it is a kind of convenient fiction that is meant to distract from the actual goal of dropping standardized tests. That goal, he argues, is hiding the ball on race-based preferences.”

Yes, exactly. Quoth Yglesias: “This is so obvious that it’s not worth beating around the bush: the schools leading the push toward de-testing are not making some kind of blunder, they are trying to get away with something. I’m fond of Talleyrand’s old quip ‘it’s worse than a crime, it’s a mistake,’ but in this case, it’s a crime. SAT scores make it inconveniently easy to demonstrate anti-Asian discrimination in college admissions, so the industry is moving to burn the evidence.”