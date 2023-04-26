TUCKER CARLSON POSTS A SHORT VIDEO:

Let me note that all the issues he says are being ignored by big media are regularly featured here at InstaPundit.

UPDATE:

Fox News suffered a catastrophic drop in viewers after ousting Tucker Carlson. In the 8pm slot alone yesterday, Fox lost nearly 50% of total viewers and nearly 70% of viewers in demo compared to last Tuesday. Demo ratings were down across the board, impacting all shows: The… https://t.co/1ZbAhET359 pic.twitter.com/HYH4BrGnOW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 27, 2023

ANOTHER UPDATE: Tucker has 14.5 million views in just over two hours. How many people have watched Fox — or all the cable channels put together — in the same time period?