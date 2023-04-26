I REMEMBER WHEN PEOPLE MADE FUN OF DAN QUAYLE: Is Kamala Harris the dumbest person ever elected VP? “So I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future.”

