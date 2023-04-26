BIG COMPANIES SUDDENLY DECIDE THAT MOTHER’S DAY EMAILS ARE TRIGGERING. More at this Twitter link; just keep scrolling. Is this new this year? If so, who’s behind this? And while I am all for being sensitive to women (and men) who have lost children, where do I go to get this level of solicitousness?

::Extra Cynical Mode Activated:: Are we sure these companies didn’t just stumble on this as some kind of really effective market segmentation? Like, maybe people who opt-out using these emails are much more likely to buy things at an Independence Day sale?