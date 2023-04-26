IF IT WEREN’T FOR DOUBLE STANDARDS THEY’D HAVE NO STANDARDS AT ALL. I think virtually all speech should be protected on campus, but it is utterly impossible to imagine that a non-black professor in 2023 could say “Blacks are so f–ing racist” on Twitter, or even be accused of telling a student in class “It’s not your fault you were born in Africa,” and end up with a university defending them and posting something like this. Colleges should do this (if it’s true), but they won’t. Insult the right groups, though, like white people (in virtually all cases), Jews (in this case) or Asians (in some cases, depending on whether the school is in Stop Asian Hate vs. Stop Asian Admissions mode), and boy do you ever get some serious due process. This unequal treatment is wrong, it’s corrosive, it’s not equal justice, and people are noticing it more and more.