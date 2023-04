THEY MAY WIND UP MEETING THE “TYRE IRONS GROUP:” “Members of an ‘autonomous movement’ called Tyre Extinguishers said they recently ‘disarmed’ 43 SUVs in ‘one of the wealthiest areas’ of Boston by letting the air out of the tires.”

The story calls it “generally harmless,” but making it impossible for people to get in their cars and drive off, possibly in an emergency, isn’t harmless.