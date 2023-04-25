THE IVY EXILE: Critiquing Race Theory.

I was familiar with critical race theory long before it resurged as a culture war flashpoint. At Brown, I’d written some papers for Professor Glenn Loury tracing the development of Black Studies and associated fields, including the contributions of Crenshaw, Derrick Bell, Richard Delgado et al. They’d done some good work, among the first sustained efforts to systematize ongoing impacts of historic injustice.

But by the mid-2010s their once-searing insights had become frozen in time like it was forever the 1980s—that even with the federal bureaucracy and Fortune 500 on board they remained scrappy underdogs against all odds. Even as America grew vastly more diverse, old black and white categories blurring and dissolving, the systematized version insisted that little had changed.

At least the campus wars of the ’80s and early ’90s around political correctness had offered critical race theorists spirited pushback in the public square, encouraging them to hone and diversify their ideas. With critique verboten in the age of Black Lives Matter, they’ve become increasingly insulated, cranking out the same faded dogma even as ill-conceived schemes like cashless bail and defunding police take disproportionate toll on minority communities.

Whatever the latest disaster, it’s always somebody else’s fault, and further proof that ever more DEI officials and administrators are needed to fix things.