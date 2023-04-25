THE MORE THAT CONSPIRACIES ARE REVEALED, THE MORE THAT CONSPIRACY THEORIES BECOME PERSUASIVE:
There are two obvious reasons why conspiracies, as they are called, are so pervasive.
1. The collapse of institutional trust, hence in official explanations;
2. The sudden and frequent emergence of strange events that were rarely encountered before.
Things are so weird that for the first time in memory, the media is out of facile explanations. The Narrative is temporarily stunned. The fact checkers are working ChatGPT to figure something out.
