THE MORE THAT CONSPIRACIES ARE REVEALED, THE MORE THAT CONSPIRACY THEORIES BECOME PERSUASIVE:

There are two obvious reasons why conspiracies, as they are called, are so pervasive.

1. The collapse of institutional trust, hence in official explanations;

2. The sudden and frequent emergence of strange events that were rarely encountered before. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) April 25, 2023