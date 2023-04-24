LARRY CORREIA ON TUCKER CARLSON:
I am seeing a lot of people not really understanding today’s events in cable news. Ha ha. Tucker Carlson is such a loser. Big dummy got fired!
That shows a very boomer era understanding of media consumption and overestimation of the power of a traditional news channel.
He didn’t need Fox. The last I saw his contract there was something like cheap, which is chump change to a guy with a reliable audience in the millions every night.
Tucker Carlson is now going to go sign a Joe Rogan size contract on a streaming service. He will make the most money of any news broadcaster in history and probdbly do so by an insane margin.
Meanwhile Don Lemon is a relative non entity. He won’t bring much of an audience with him wherever he goes.
One of these two will get a pay cut. The other is going to make orders of magnitude more money, and has the investment potential to boost any media corporation he signs with into a very competitive sphere.
And I don’t even watch Fox News at all, nor do I care about Tucker Carlson. But if you are too blinded by goofy partisan point scoring to grasp the business implications of this, it’s a bad look, but it ain’t my problem.
Larry knows about making money without a traditional platform.
Related:
Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the…
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 24, 2023
UPDATE: Also:
Hilarious but true: @TuckerCarlson leaving hit Fox stock harder than the Dominion suit ever did.
Look, if Steven Crowder can be offered $50 million for four years and want $120, what is Tucker worth? Here’s a hint: it starts with a b pic.twitter.com/FQpWF7z4jJ
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 24, 2023