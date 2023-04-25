I WANT A CAMPER WITH LOTS OF RANGE: EV Camping in Winnebago’s eRV2: Cozy Cabin but Constrained Range. “Ford quotes a 108-mile range for the high-roof E-Transit, and Winnebago says its testing revealed an average range of 120 miles. But the eRV2 traveled just 70 miles at 70 mph—we couldn’t do our standard highway test at 75 mph as the Winnebago tops out at 74 mph—and the dashboard readout never displayed more than 90 miles during our time with the vehicle, possibly due in part to the cold weather.”

Plus: “Winnebago claims the eRV2 can boondock—run completely off the grid—for up to seven days, but that requires keeping the climate control off. With the overnight temperature dipping down to 30 degrees, that didn’t sound like a good option. The eRV2 also has roof-mounted solar panels—supplemented by foldable panels stowed in the cargo hold for a total output up to 900 watts—to help extend battery life, but the gloomy skies nullified their usefulness.”

Not only would I like lots of range, but heat and air conditioning and working appliances. This isn’t it.