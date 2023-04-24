SCHOOL CHOICE IS A BIPARTISAN HIT: It should come as no surprise, given the accelerating degradation of the U.S. public education system, but school choice commands widespread public support, according to the latest Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll.

When told of the recent passage by Florida officials of a comprehensive school choice program, respondents in both parties nationwide expressed strong support: “Overall, 58 percent of all Americans back the Sunshine State’s new law, while just 25 percent oppose it and 17 percent are ‘unsure.’ And a whopping 82 percent of parents with children under 18 support the law. Only 12 percent oppose it.”

So the question becomes when are both parties at the national level going to tell the NEA and other Education Indoctrination Complex (EIC) unions to take a hike and pass a comprehensive school choice program for every American child?