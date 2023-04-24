A REMINDER FROM DON SURBER: You Can’t Win if You Don’t Fight. “The firing of the elitist woman marketer behind the Dylan Mulvaney can of Bud Light came on Friday night, a week too late to save the brand. Bud then fired the fellow who hired her. Get woke, go broke struck again. . . . The departure of the marketer comes after a week of liberals assuring us that those silly conservatives won’t hurt Bud Light.”