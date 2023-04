YA THINK? When Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) asked Gen. James McConville if the Pentagon’s new transgender-inspired policy of allowing biological males to shower with females would help or hurt recruitment, the latter responded “probably not.”

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth disagreed, telling Gaetz “women are more worried about being sexually harassed in the Army than they are about the kinds of things that you’re bringing up,” according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Claire Sprang.