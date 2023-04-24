THIS IS A PIECE OF RIDICULOUS: Netflix Draws Ire and Complaints over ‘Blackwashing’ of Cleopatra.

No, not being upset at Cleopatra being depicted as black. The fact that she was. Look, yes, I understand in small theatrical companies, sometimes the role looks nothing like the character. That’s not a thing here. This is all in service of “ancient Egyptians” (Which Cleopatra wasn’t) were “black.”

In fact, all pieces of ancient Egyptian DNA we have show they have a higher percentage from Europe and lower percentage from Africa than current Egyptians, who, btw, are not “black” in the US understanding of the term.

Why does it matter? Well, unfortunately a lot of people get their understanding of history and the world from popular entertainment. There is a concerted effort to lie about race in history, in order to weaponize US minorities (who are themselves, genetically, mostly European.) This is in service of creating strife and hatred that can be used to divide and conquer. And I’m sick and tired of it. All the people doing this stuff need their nose stove in, metaphorically speaking. They’re shameless liars or ignorant fools. And they’re seeding poison.