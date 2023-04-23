SEE ALSO, MUNCHAUSEN BY PROXY: Study Shows Mothers of Boys With Gender Issues Are Mental. “The abstract of a scientific study undertaken in 1994 has been making the rounds on social media, and it is shocking on two levels. The first wave of shock (although not surprise) comes at you from what the study discovered: the mothers of gender dysphoric boys tend to suffer from a host of mental illnesses of their own. . . . The second shock from reading the study abstract is that it draws conclusions that no one is allowed to suggest, much less study, these days. You look over your shoulder as you read to make sure nobody sees you. The very first few words of the piece — ‘This pilot study compared mothers of boys with gender identity disorder (GID) with mothers of normal boys…’ — are enough these days to cost someone their job. At that point, you are struck by the full weight of the precise extent to which discourse and honest research into this subject has been smothered, and it’s breathtaking. “