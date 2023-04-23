KAROL MARKOWICZ: Trump’s insane lies on DeSantis trash successful conservative policies.

Trump has a clear lane in the primary.

He has a record of accomplishment as president; he led the country to prosperity that has since sharply declined; he exposes the politicization and corruption of our government agencies when he’s personally targeted by leftist activist district attorneys like Alvin Bragg and when he is the subject of a baseless search for documents at his home.

He remains absolutely beloved by a segment of the Republican base.

Boom, boom, boom.

Yet he, and the not-very-smart people around him, have decided that for him to win the primary he needs to not only destroy Florida’s extremely popular Gov. Ron DeSantis (who has not yet even announced a presidential run), but also to demolish all of DeSantis’ conservative policies and practices that have been so wildly successful in the sunshine state.