February 22, 2023

DESANTIS SHOWING HOW IT’S DONE: Did Andrea Mitchell climb down to fake a grovel to Ron DeSantis? Why, yes – yes, she did.

DeSantis’s comms team kept up the pressure on Mitchell’s false statement that Florida had banned teaching about slavery, finally coming to this point:

And she backed down.

Now make the rubble bounce.

6:47 pm
