DESANTIS SHOWING HOW IT’S DONE: Did Andrea Mitchell climb down to fake a grovel to Ron DeSantis? Why, yes – yes, she did.

DeSantis’s comms team kept up the pressure on Mitchell’s false statement that Florida had banned teaching about slavery, finally coming to this point:

To all of the bookers and producers reaching out to our office from @NBCNews and @MSNBC for @GovRonDeSantis to join your shows, this will be the standard response from our office until @mitchellreports apologizes and your track record improves. pic.twitter.com/8kQcLLEVzW — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 22, 2023

And she backed down.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell had offered a "postscript" to her show on Wednesday, saying she was "imprecise" with her words.https://t.co/vc7V6ybKNV — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 22, 2023

Now make the rubble bounce.