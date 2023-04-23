THE TRUTH ABOUT MANUAL SAFETIES: “Striker-fired guns without external safeties have been shown to be perfectly safe. Millions of people — including most cops — carry them every single day without incident. If you feel better toting a gun with a manual safety, there are plenty of models out there for you, too.”
