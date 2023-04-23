SOCIALIST STILL YEARNING TO GO NATIONAL: AOC Targets Tucker Carlson With Grossly Authoritarian Threat.

Democrats constantly talk about how much they want to protect “democracy.” It’s become parodic at this point, with every single thing the left doesn’t like being described as a threat to democratic governance. When you take a step back, though, it becomes obvious who the real threat is.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez illustrated that perfectly in an interview that aired Sunday. While on MSNBC, the New York congresswoman spoke to Jen Psaki, which just rounds out the absurdity of the entire scene. The former press secretary for Joe Biden, one of the biggest political hacks in existence, is now cosplaying as an unbiased journalist, but I digress.

(Also see: AOC Simped for TikTok, and Walked Right Into an Unbelievable Corruption Scandal)

The conversation moved to the supposed danger that Tucker Carlson poses to the general public, with Ocasio-Cortez accusing the top-rated host of “incitement to violence.” She also called for government regulations that would remove Carlson and others she disagrees with from the air.