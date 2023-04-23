IT’S PROBABLY HAPPENING HERE, TOO: Chinese Censorship Is Quietly Rewriting the Covid-19 Story: Under government pressure, Chinese scientists have retracted studies and withheld or deleted data. The censorship has stymied efforts to understand the virus.

And it’s not just the Chinese virus. The Insta-Wife was commenting the other day that a lot of Justice Department crime stats that used to be easy to fine have now been scrubbed from the Internet, presumably because they don’t support the preferred narrative.