OPERATION GET-RID-OF-SLOW-JOE IS UNDERWAY: NY Times: IRS Whistleblower Claims Administration Is Mishandling Probe Of Hunter Biden. I mean, the other possibility is a sudden appearance of journalistic integrity, but the way to bet is that the establishment wants an excuse to ease Biden out and replace him.

And maybe not just Joe: “The letter said the client had information that would contradict sworn testimony to Congress from a senior political appointee, an apparent reference to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.”