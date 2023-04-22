COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: Woman Spent 500 Days Isolated in a Cave And It Completely Messed With Her Sense of Time. “The loss of time was so profound that, when her support team came to retrieve her, she was surprised that her time was up, instead believing she had only been there for 160-170 days.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.