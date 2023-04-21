NO, BUT IT’S EASIER AND MORE REMUNERATIVE: Shoddy Research Won’t Help People Who Actually Have Long Covid. “I’m going to tread carefully when it comes to long Covid because it’s a very fraught subject. Some people think they have it and are very frustrated that they are not taken more seriously, or given more useful advice, by the medical establishment. This is understandable. But if we don’t know much about a subject, we don’t know much about that subject. We should be particularly careful and methodical about advancing our knowledge of it, rather than leaping to conclusions before much evidence is in. . . . I feel like if my AP Psych teacher had handed out this paper just a month or two into our first semester and asked what was the major flaw with it, everyone would have shot their hands up to point out that people might not be able to accurately diagnose themselves with a medical condition, and that they also might not be excellent judges of the effect that condition has on how others perceive them.”