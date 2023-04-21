April 22, 2023

IF THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT IT, IT’S BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO THINK AND FEEL THE THINGS YOU’D THINK AND FEEL IF YOU DID KNOW ABOUT IT: Nashville Police Deny Daily Wire’s Request For Trans Shooter’s Manifesto.

It has been 25 days since the shocking shooting spree, in which the killer — a woman who identified as a man and who this publication is not naming to avoid giving notoriety to shooters — carried out the massacre at the Covenant School before being gunned down by police. City Council members said shortly after the incident that there was a “manifesto” and that it would be released. But since then, state and local police have gotten “assistance” from the FBI in psychologically profiling the killer, which has been used as a reason to block release of the materials.

If it contained something bad for Republicans, it would have been leaked by now. Is that cynical of me? Yeah, and also correct.

