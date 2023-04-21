IF THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT IT, IT’S BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO THINK AND FEEL THE THINGS YOU’D THINK AND FEEL IF YOU DID KNOW ABOUT IT: Nashville Police Deny Daily Wire’s Request For Trans Shooter’s Manifesto.

It has been 25 days since the shocking shooting spree, in which the killer — a woman who identified as a man and who this publication is not naming to avoid giving notoriety to shooters — carried out the massacre at the Covenant School before being gunned down by police. City Council members said shortly after the incident that there was a “manifesto” and that it would be released. But since then, state and local police have gotten “assistance” from the FBI in psychologically profiling the killer, which has been used as a reason to block release of the materials.

If it contained something bad for Republicans, it would have been leaked by now. Is that cynical of me? Yeah, and also correct.