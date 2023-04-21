THERE IS NO WAY THIS IS CONSTITUTIONAL: Joe Biden Wants Homebuyers With Good Credit to Subsidize High Risk Mortgages.
And that’s besides being hard-core stupid.
THERE IS NO WAY THIS IS CONSTITUTIONAL: Joe Biden Wants Homebuyers With Good Credit to Subsidize High Risk Mortgages.
And that’s besides being hard-core stupid.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.