DOES TEN PERCENT GO TO THE BIG GUY? Biden Pledges $1 Billion to UN Climate Fund That Funnels Millions to China.
Related: Granholm: $200 Million Grant to China-Based Company Still Under Consideration.
DOES TEN PERCENT GO TO THE BIG GUY? Biden Pledges $1 Billion to UN Climate Fund That Funnels Millions to China.
Related: Granholm: $200 Million Grant to China-Based Company Still Under Consideration.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.