OH, NO, THERE GOES TOKYO: Fed judge stomps on Bragg like Godzilla on Tokyo.

I sure hope Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg enjoyed his moment in the afterglow of the Trump indictment a couple of weeks ago.

It was a different story for the B team yesterday in front of U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil. She was entertaining the arguments Bragg’s attorney was putting forth to squash a subpoena Rep Jim Jordan had issued to one of Bragg’s former prosecutors, a fellow named Mark Pomerantz.

Well, okay. Not so much “entertaining” as “shredding” and using a machete to cut through the BS jungle. It had to be pretty uncomfortable for the B team’s lawyer Theodore Boutrous.