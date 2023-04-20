I THINK THIS MAN AIMS TO MISBEHAVE:
Give me a sword. I need an army, and it can’t be just the Party. I need Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.
I won't pretend to agree with you on every position. But I would make America a safe place to debate your positions and I will give you an ear and open mind.
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023
Plus:
🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President
"This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn't have shut me up for that long because now I'm really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They're… pic.twitter.com/5NFNdUSnWz
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 19, 2023
He’s like Eugene McCarthy vs. LBJ, kinda.
