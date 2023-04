STARSHIP LAUNCH SUCCESSFUL SO FAR. First stage separation looking iffy at present, though.

UPDATE: Oops. Well, it got up to 36 km or so, but separation went off with a bang. They were saying at launch that it was all gravy once they cleared the tower, but obviously they’d rather everything worked perfectly. Still, rocketry is a process of learning from iterative failures, and that’s something that SpaceX excels at.