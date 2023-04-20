THIS ADMINISTRATION IS LIKELY TO TURN OUT AS THE WORST IN AMERICAN HISTORY: Afghanistan whitewash even worse than you think. No, really. It is. “For more than two decades there has been a SIGAR (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction) tasked with trying to ferret out all the corruption. Needless to say their reports have been largely ignored, but they have been tracking things as they happened. Well, the Biden Administration has shut down all the information flow to SIGAR, and the Inspector General is pissed.”