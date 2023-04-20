DATA SHOW PRO-LIFE IS A WINNING ISSUE FOR GOP: Despite the incessant warnings in the Mainstream Media that Republicans will doom their 2024 prospects by taking a strongly pro-life position, there is significant survey data indicating being pro-life, while accepting some reasonable exceptions, is the winning ticket. I have the numbers and the analysis in this morning’s Epoch Times.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.