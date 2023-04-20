CONVINCE ME CHILD LABOR IS MORE HARMFUL THAN PUBLIC EDUCATION: Let’s Blame Everyone Else For Increase in Migrant Child Labor.
I’m more worried about kids being used as drug mules or trafficked.
