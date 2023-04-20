THE REDISTRIBUTION WILL CONTINUE TILL THE ECONOMY IMPROVES: California Power Companies Proposing Income-Based Rates for Electric Bills.
Or everyone is dead. The left is actually more at home with the second.
THE REDISTRIBUTION WILL CONTINUE TILL THE ECONOMY IMPROVES: California Power Companies Proposing Income-Based Rates for Electric Bills.
Or everyone is dead. The left is actually more at home with the second.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.