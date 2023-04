THE PAST ISN’T DEAD. IT’S NOT EVEN PAST.

Spent the day with my infantry officer son at Bunker Hill, a few other sites, before he goes overseas. Looking at what they did.

Told him, history's living thing. They shaped our world. Don't forget, when you look at monuments, ruins. Someday someone will be looking at yours.

