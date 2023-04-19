VOTE BY MAIL AND BALLOT HARVESTING ARE BASICALLY MANDATORY, I ASSUME: Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge.
I’ve gotten so cynical. And yet, probably not cynical enough.
