ITEM: Insects are an ideal source of protein for denizens of a world facing climate change and a growing population.

ITEM: The rise of government-assisted euthanasia produces a new source of organ donations.

ITEM: A new startup that specializes in composting people seeks to raise $5 million in its latest funding round.

Scenes from a 1970s dystopian science fiction film? Nah, just typical headlines from the past year. How apropos, then, that it should be the fiftieth anniversary year of one of that subgenre’s most iconic films, Soylent Green. And, while we’re counting anniversaries, we’ve just passed the year in which that story was set, 2022.