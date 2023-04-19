LUCKILY, BOYS AND MEN ARE REGARDED AS EXPENDABLE: “For years, the conventional wisdom has been that a lack of sex-specific health research mainly hurts women and gender minorities. While those concerns are real, a closer look at longevity data tells a more complicated story. Across the life span – from infancy to the teen years, midlife and old age – the risk of death at every age is higher for boys and men than for girls and women.”

Plus: “The topic of men’s health simply hasn’t caught on as something that advocates, corporate sponsors and politicians want to get behind. While the pink-ribbon has been elevated to iconic status to signal breast cancer awareness, nothing in men’s health has achieved the same level of attention. ‘There is an empathy gap,’ Henry said. ‘There are people who shrug and say, “Yes, men die younger. That’s the way the world is.”‘”