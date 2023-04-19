IS THIS AMERICA’S GREAT DIVORCE? Or the spreading of the Woke cancer? Issues & Insights provides the promised followup to last week’s analysis on net migration patterns showing blue states losing population as red states grow larger. Turns out 61 percent of the nation’s counties carried by President Joe Biden in 2020 have lost population in the years since. And yes, 65 percent of the Trump-supporting counties have since gained population.

In addition, Issues & Insights notes that:

Two Biden-voting counties that lost the most from net migration were Los Angeles County, which was down 363,760, and Cook County, Illinois, down 200,718. While many of the blue counties that lost population were urbanized, the exodus was widespread and nationwide, including many far more sparsely populated liberal areas.

In contrast, the biggest loss in any red county was Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, down just 18,470, followed by Worcester County, Maryland, which is in the southern part of the state, down only 17,545.

And even in the 13 states that lost population post-2020, the red counties within those jurisdictions gained new residents from elsewhere within the state borders. And so the question remains, as Issues & Insights explains, with examples of red counties within Arizona and Texas that were turned blue by the migration:

“Will this mass migration lead to an even more divided country, with people increasingly relocating to be with their ideological brethren? Will it mean that, as in those Arizona and Texas counties, Democrats take over more areas that had been traditionally conservative as they ditch the disasters their own policies produced? Or will this migration out of leftist enclaves lead to a weakening of the undue influence a few elitist urban areas have on national politics?”