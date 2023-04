CORRECT. DON’T DEMONIZE THEM. LOCK THEM UP AND THROW AWAY THE KEY*: Chicago’s mayor-elect warns against ‘demonizing’ rampaging teens after unrest.

*Revisit the parable of training the dog in Starship Troopers. It’s not fair, no, but when teens are already weaponized to destroy society, it might be too late to integrate them into anything useful.

Alternately ship them somewhere in the world where they’ll have to work for survival.