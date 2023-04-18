FLASHBACK: MALE PRIVILEGE. Neolithic culture may have kept most men from mating: Y chromosome diversity suggests male reproductive bottleneck 8,000 years ago. “A recent paper in Genome Research suggests that, for every 17 female humans who reproduced at this time, only one male human managed to pass along his DNA. What’s lacking is an obvious explanation for this pattern.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.