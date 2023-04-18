JOE MANCHIN: Call Your Office. “Don’t just listen to the words of a politician. Watch what they do. Their actions speak volumes. Take, for example, Senator Joe Manchin’s sole campaign staffer. It turns out that he has posted several social media posts that are violent against former President Trump. Allegedly, he has been fired.”
