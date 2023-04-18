BOB ZUBRIN’S NEW BOOK, THE CASE FOR NUKES, GETS A VERY POSITIVE REVIEW: Energy Abundance Is Liberating Humanity From Grueling Labor.
Of course, the “connection between energy and freedom” is why our ruling class is against nukes.
