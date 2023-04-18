MAYBE THE MIDDLE AGES WEREN’T SO DARK AFTER ALL: Forget pretty much everything you were taught in school about how dark a time it was for anybody with a scientific turn of mind from 500 A.D. to that day in 1517 when Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses on the Wittenberg church door. That’s the case made by science historian Michael Keas this morning on HillFaith.
