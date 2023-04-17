EVERYTHING IS POLITICIZED AND FAKE NOW: Guess Who’s Behind the 51 Intel Officials Letter Dismissing Hunter Biden’s Laptop?

For the past couple of years, we’ve been led to believe that the letter from 51 national security officials was some sort of spontaneous, grassroots effort by the intelligence community to warn us about the potential foreign influence behind Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The laptop has since been confirmed to be legitimate, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that there was no foreign disinformation campaign involved. But new information from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and congressional investigators, with the help of two Obama-era CIA officials, has revealed a new twist in the story. The investigation has uncovered evidence linking the letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation during the 2020 election to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The unsettling revelation of evidence linking the dismissal of the laptop to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raises grave concerns about the suppression and censorship of crucial information by big tech and the mainstream media leading up to the 2020 election. This could be one of the most significant instances of legitimate election interference in our nation’s history, with far-reaching implications that leave a dark cloud over the integrity of our democracy.