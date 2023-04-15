HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Fight over tenure has Texas professors fearing loss of academic freedom, job security: Senators consider eliminating tenure from Texas’ public universities, raising concerns over hiring, curriculum.

Higher ed has done this to itself. Some questions legislators are asking are, if tenure’s so important why is most of the teaching now actually done by non-tenured faculty? If academic freedom is so important, why are universities so quick to silence or cancel people who say or think the wrong things? If academic freedom is so important, why are faculties so intellectually non-diverse?