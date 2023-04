IT’S NOT BEING MISSED, IT’S BEING IGNORED: We’re missing a major mental health crisis: Teen boys are struggling, too. “Being male is the biggest risk factor for suicide, yet that fact isn’t widely known.”

I don’t think the problem here is stereotypes or traditional boyhood. Traditional boyhood was associated with far fewer mental health problems than today’s version. Just like traditional girlhood. And yet people talk about boys suppressing their emotions, etc. as if this was 1958.