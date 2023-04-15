INCONVENIENT TRUTHS: Ten Years After the Boston Marathon Bombing, No One Dares Discuss Why It Happened.

Various media retrospectives don’t even attempt to discuss the bombers’ motive. The Washington Post came closest on Thursday when it did the common perpetrator-to-victim shift, claiming that bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev “may have felt victimized because he was Muslim.” Also on Thursday, NBC Boston told a heartwarming love story of a firefighter and a woman he aided that day, but remained mum about why the bombing happened. On Friday, MassLive published a lengthy piece about the lessons that have been learned from the bombing, but apparently, none of those lessons have anything to do with why the bombing happened in the first place. ABC News focused on the psychological scars of some of the survivors but said nary a word about what might have led anyone to want to inflict such scars.

This willful ignorance began on the very day of the bombings.